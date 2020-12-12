The Majority Of Americans Don't Want Trump To Be President Again PA Images

The majority of Americans don’t want Donald Trump to be president again, with a new poll showing some decidely mixed results as he prepares to leave the White House.

This is according to a poll from Fox News, which found that, although President Trump has received positive ratings for his handling of the economy, he has also received mixed reviews from voters on various other political issues, as well as for his overall performance.

Fewer than half of voters approved of Trump’s handling of foreign policy (45% approve, 50% disapprove), coronavirus (44-55), immigration (43-53) and health care (41-53).

Trump PA Images

When considering how history will one day remember Trump, 22% of voters believe he’ll be considered as among the greatest US presidents – rising to 44% among Republicans – while 42% reckon he’ll be remembered as one of the worst.

A further 16% believe Trump’s time in the White House will rank as being above average, while 10% would say average, and 8% would say below average.

Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who carried out the survey alongside Democrat Chris Anderson, told Fox News:

Only 32% think we’re better off than before Trump took office. That’s one reason why half of voters say history will judge his presidency negatively.

President Trump holds a Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White House PA Images

It’s clear that the majority of voters aren’t too keen on the prospect of Trump running for the presidency again in 2024, with 57% preferring to see someone else on the campaign trail come the next election.

However, these figures differ significantly when it comes to Republicans. A significant 79% of Trump voters want to see him run again, while 71% of registered Republicans would also like to see him take another shot.

Meanwhile, a mere 10% of Democrats and 27% of independents hope to see Trump running for the presidency again in the years to come.