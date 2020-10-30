The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Streaming Now On Disney+
There’s nothing quite like Baby Yoda’s big innocent eyes gazing at you through your screen to cheer you up on a cold, rainy evening.
The cherubic alien was the breakout star of The Mandalorian season one, sparking a delightful – and much-needed – series of wholesome memes and reaction gifs.
Now The Child is coming to lift our spirits once again, with episode one of The Mandalorian season two now available to stream on Disney+.
You can get a taste of what’s to come with the following trailer:
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly last month about what fans can expect from season two, Giancarlo Esposito – who plays Moff Gideon in the Emmy award-winning show – said:
I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando. It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me.
You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You’ll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator.
Protagonist Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) will of course be returning to the show alongside The Child, as will Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers).
Grab yourself a little bowl of soup and get stuck in.
You can stream episode one of season two of The Mandalorian today, October 30, with further weekly episodes to air every Friday thereafter.
