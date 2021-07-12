The Metropolitan Police Federation Brands ‘Volatile’ England Fans ‘Thugs’

PA Images

The Metropolitan Police Federation has condemned England supporters who attacked officers in the wake of their Euros defeat as ‘thugs not fans’.

Prior to kick-off, footage emerged from the English capital of rowdy supporters causing mayhem in Leicester Square. While many fans took to the streets throughout the day in good spirits, others caused havoc by breaking into Wembley without tickets and throwing glass bottles, with the FA describing those involved as ‘an embarrassment to the England team’.

Due to confronting ‘volatile’ crowds during and after the match, 19 officers were injured in London, which the Met described as ‘wholly unacceptable’.

‘Our policing operation for the #Euro2020 final is drawing to a close. Thank you to the tens of thousands of fans who had good spirits and behaved responsibly. We made 49 arrests during the day for a variety of offences. We will have officers on hand throughout the night,’ the police wrote on Twitter.

‘Frustratingly, 19 of our officers were injured while they confronted volatile crowds. This is wholly unacceptable. A big thanks to officers across London and our blue light colleagues for their part in keeping Londoner’s safe and moving tonight,’ it added.

In response, the Met Police Federation, which represents thousands of London officers, wrote: ‘These people should be ashamed of themselves. They are not fans. They are thugs. We wish our injured colleagues well.’

It comes after 20 arrests on Wednesday, July 7, following England’s win over Denmark, and 30 arrests after the team’s draw with Scotland in the group stages.

The police has also pledged to investigate racial abuse against Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka following the game, with ‘appalling’ comments condemned by fans on social media. ‘This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated,’ the Met tweeted.

