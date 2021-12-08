The Most Underrated Christmas Film Ever Turns 15 Today

Universal/Alamy

An incredible, underrated Christmas film turns 15 today, and it’s gone straight to the top of our rewatch list.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that means movie marathons.

If you’re looking for another film to add to your Netflix queue, we’ve got the perfect pick for you, and it just so happens to be celebrating 15 years since its release.

The film in question? The Holiday, of course!

Now, we know what you’re thinking, how is The Holiday underrated? It’s a classic, right?

Well, according to Rotten Tomatoes, the film only has a score of 49%. To put that in context, the popular site rates movies according to its ‘Tomatometer’, and a score of less than 60% has ‘Rotten’ status.

We’re going to have to disagree with that one.

Nancy Meyers’ classic has stood the test of time, and not just because of the star-studded cast – although that doesn’t hurt, as with Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Jude Law all featuring, how could you not fall for the film?

The Holiday follows two women with relationship issues as they switch homes in search of a break. It’s feel-good, there are great jumpers, and an incredible performance from Eli Wallach as loveable neighbour Arthur.

In fact, the most stressful thing that happens in the film is some kitchen tiles clashing with the house colour scheme.

True to its name, The Holiday offers the kind of escapism everyone wants from a Christmas movie, and despite its poor rating, we’re going to rewatch it more than once this festive season.

The Holiday will be on Netflix UK until January 31.

