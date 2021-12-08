unilad
Advert

The Most Underrated Christmas Film Ever Turns 15 Today

by : Shola Lee on : 08 Dec 2021 13:52
The Most Underrated Christmas Film Ever Turns 15 TodayUniversal/Alamy

An incredible, underrated Christmas film turns 15 today, and it’s gone straight to the top of our rewatch list.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that means movie marathons.

Advert

If you’re looking for another film to add to your Netflix queue, we’ve got the perfect pick for you, and it just so happens to be celebrating 15 years since its release.

Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The HolidayUniversal Pictures

The film in question? The Holiday, of course!

Now, we know what you’re thinking, how is The Holiday underrated? It’s a classic, right?

Advert

Well, according to Rotten Tomatoes, the film only has a score of 49%. To put that in context, the popular site rates movies according to its ‘Tomatometer’, and a score of less than 60% has ‘Rotten’ status.

We’re going to have to disagree with that one.

Nancy Meyers’ classic has stood the test of time, and not just because of the star-studded cast – although that doesn’t hurt, as with Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Jude Law all featuring, how could you not fall for the film?

The Holiday follows two women with relationship issues as they switch homes in search of a break. It’s feel-good, there are great jumpers, and an incredible performance from Eli Wallach as loveable neighbour Arthur.

Advert
The Holiday (Sony Pictures Releasing)Sony Pictures Releasing

In fact, the most stressful thing that happens in the film is some kitchen tiles clashing with the house colour scheme.

True to its name, The Holiday offers the kind of escapism everyone wants from a Christmas movie, and despite its poor rating, we’re going to rewatch it more than once this festive season.

The Holiday will be on Netflix UK until January 31.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Boris Johnson Set To Announce New Covid Restrictions
News

Boris Johnson Set To Announce New Covid Restrictions

Allegra Stratton Quits As Government Advisor Following Leaked Video
News

Allegra Stratton Quits As Government Advisor Following Leaked Video

Boris Johnson Apologises As He Addresses ‘Damning’ Leaked Downing Street Footage
News

Boris Johnson Apologises As He Addresses ‘Damning’ Leaked Downing Street Footage

Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James’ Comments On Him Crying In Court
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James’ Comments On Him Crying In Court

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Film and TV, Anniversary, Now, Rotten Tomatoes

Credits

Rotten Tomatoes

  1. Rotten Tomatoes

    The Holiday

 