The Only Woman On Death Row Will Be Executed Within 10 Days, Court Rules Shutterstock

A court has overruled a decision to delay the execution of convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on death row.

In 2004, Montgomery was found guilty of strangling 23-year-old Bobbie Stinnett, who was eight months pregnant at the time, to death. Montgomery also cut out Stinnett’s baby with a kitchen knife before kidnapping the child and attempting to pass off the newborn as her own.

If the execution goes ahead, she will be the first female inmate to die on death row in almost 70 years.

Montgomery was due to be executed by lethal injection on December 8, but a stay was put in place after her lawyers contracted coronavirus while visiting her in prison.

PA

Her execution date was rescheduled to January 12 by the US Justice Department, but Montgomery’s lawyers argued that a new date could not be set while a stay was in place.

A court had initially sided with Montgomery but on Friday, January 1, an appeals court concluded that the delay was made in error and reinstated the execution.

Montgomery will be the first woman in more than 70 years to be executed under federal law.

The last, Bonnie Heady, was executed in 1953 after kidnapping and shooting dead a six-year-old child.

Federal executions in the US had been on pause for 17 years before President Donald Trump ordered them to resume in July last year.

In December, Trump scheduled five executions to take place before Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20. The move broke a 130-year precedent in which executions are paused during a presidential transition.

Under the court’s new ruling, Montgomery can be executed in the week before Biden takes office.

If her execution goes ahead, Trump would have overseen the execution of 13 death row inmates since July, making him the US’s most prolific execution president in more than 100 years.

Donald Trump PA Images

Trump’s decision to schedule the executions was particularly contentious given that Biden has said that he will seek to end the death penalty in the US once he takes office.

At the time, Attorney General William Barr said his justice department is simply upholding existing law.

‘I think the way to stop the death penalty is to repeal the death penalty. But if you ask juries to impose it, then it should be carried out,’ he said.

In December, the US executed Alfred Bourgeois, convicted for the murder of his toddler daughter, and Brandon Bernard, who kidnapped and murdered a couple in 1999.