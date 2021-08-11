unilad
The Pen Shop That Helped Catch Britain’s Worst Killer Set To Close

by : Julia Banim on : 11 Aug 2021
The Pen Shop That Helped Catch Britain's Worst Killer Set To ClosePA Images

A York-based pen shop that had a part in catching the worst serial killer in British history is set to close.

For more than 28 years, Michael and Andrea Lewandowski have ran Signatures of York on Fossgate, a luxury stationery store that sells premium writing materials.

The married couple, who are now set to retire, have served countless customers over the years, however, one customer in particular stands out in their memories.

York pen shop (SWNS)SWNS

On November 26, 1997, the Lewandowskis served a man by the name of Harold Shipman. At the time they regarded him as being a ‘very arrogant’ and ‘bolshie’ customer, little knowing that his name would one day be connected to as many as 250 patients over a 23 year period.

Andrea can still remember the exact day Shipman came into the shop, purchasing an £85 Parker fountain pen plus a matching £65 ballpoint pen.

She recalled:

He was very arrogant. ‘He said ‘I don’t expect you can help me’ and Michael said ‘well, tell us what you want and we’ll see if we can’.

Michael, 68, told the Mirror that the day is still ‘ingrained’ in his memory:

I said: ‘Well, come in and tell us what you want and we’ll see if we can’. He was pretty arrogant when he came in because he challenged us.

York pen shop (SWNS)SWNS

The couple remembered how Shipman had sent his wife Primrose away, telling her he was going to be in the shop for ‘some time’ and she should ‘go and do something else’.

At the time, the Lewandowskis had no clue this transaction would prove crucial for officers during their investigation of Shipman, less than one year later.

Records from his GP’s surgery in Hyde, Greater Manchester, showed that Shipman had been at work on November 26. Investigators also had a record concerning one of his victims, 82-year-old Kathleen Grundy, dated on the very same day.

Signatures of York (Signatures of York/Facebook)(Signatures of York/Facebook)

However, credit card records showed Shipman had actually been shopping at Signatures of York that day, evidence which proved his surgery records had been falsified.

It was this vital piece of information that allowed police to build their case against Shipman, ultimately leading to his conviction in 2000.

Shipman was found guilty of murdering 15 patients with lethal doses of morphine. Four years later, he took his own life in prison, aged 57.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

