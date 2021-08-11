The Pen Shop That Helped Catch Britain’s Worst Killer Set To Close

PA Images

A York-based pen shop that had a part in catching the worst serial killer in British history is set to close.

For more than 28 years, Michael and Andrea Lewandowski have ran Signatures of York on Fossgate, a luxury stationery store that sells premium writing materials.

The married couple, who are now set to retire, have served countless customers over the years, however, one customer in particular stands out in their memories.

On November 26, 1997, the Lewandowskis served a man by the name of Harold Shipman. At the time they regarded him as being a ‘very arrogant’ and ‘bolshie’ customer, little knowing that his name would one day be connected to as many as 250 patients over a 23 year period.

Andrea can still remember the exact day Shipman came into the shop, purchasing an £85 Parker fountain pen plus a matching £65 ballpoint pen.

She recalled:

He was very arrogant. ‘He said ‘I don’t expect you can help me’ and Michael said ‘well, tell us what you want and we’ll see if we can’.

Michael, 68, told the Mirror that the day is still ‘ingrained’ in his memory:

I said: ‘Well, come in and tell us what you want and we’ll see if we can’. He was pretty arrogant when he came in because he challenged us.

The couple remembered how Shipman had sent his wife Primrose away, telling her he was going to be in the shop for ‘some time’ and she should ‘go and do something else’.

At the time, the Lewandowskis had no clue this transaction would prove crucial for officers during their investigation of Shipman, less than one year later.

Records from his GP’s surgery in Hyde, Greater Manchester, showed that Shipman had been at work on November 26. Investigators also had a record concerning one of his victims, 82-year-old Kathleen Grundy, dated on the very same day.

However, credit card records showed Shipman had actually been shopping at Signatures of York that day, evidence which proved his surgery records had been falsified.

It was this vital piece of information that allowed police to build their case against Shipman, ultimately leading to his conviction in 2000.

Shipman was found guilty of murdering 15 patients with lethal doses of morphine. Four years later, he took his own life in prison, aged 57.

