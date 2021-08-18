The people taking skills born in lockdown out to the world

Microsoft Move To Modern

The end is finally in sight, and we’re looking forward to a life without restrictions. But we’re all emerging from this time as different people, many of us with new skills, hobbies and side hustles.

So, as the world opens back up again, we spoke to a couple of people who have developed new skills about how they are continuing to develop these beyond lockdown.

The bedroom DJ-turned-party peloton leader

Dom Whiting

You may have already seen (or likely heard) him in your local area, cycling around with DJ decks strapped to his handlebars, pumping out drum and bass.

Dom Whiting from High Wycombe wanted to create DJ sets with an ever-changing venue as something for people to watch and enjoy who were stuck at home. Unable to go to live events during lockdown and having learned how to DJ in his bedroom, car mechanic Dom took his DJ sets outside and has a lot of loyal fans who attend them in various cities across the UK.

Technology is key to what Dom does. The creative process begins at home, planning the sets on his speedy and sleek Samsung GalaxyBook with Intel i7 and Windows 10. The i7 processor means its powerful enough to deal with the most demanding programs across video and audio, and he can also make use of the Windows features and various apps such as Spotify, Mixxx and Zulu to create his playlists, which allow him to easily cut between songs.

Dom Whiting

Upgrading to this Windows 10 device has meant Dom now has a laptop he can rely on. The battery life of nearly 11 hours means that it won’t die on him before he’s finished, and when he is running low the Samsung fast charger will help him. Its inbuilt apps make it easy to select and edit his music, and using the Microsoft Your Phone app means he can connect with up to five of his favourite via his phone too.

Throughout the ride, people can keep track of where the party peloton is up to on the livestream and, after it has finished, Dom whips his lightweight Samsung GalaxyBook out of his bag and quickly uploads the video for everyone to see. At just 11.2mm thick and 868g in weight, and 4G connectivity, its slim, sleek design means its really compact and easy to use on the move.

Dom is continuing to bring the party to different locations across the country. You can check out where he’s headed next via his Instagram page, and to take a look at the Windows PC that Dom uses alongside other Microsoft devices, visit here.

The biology graduate running four online side hustles

Holly Gemia

During lockdown, 23-year-old Holly started an online tutoring business called HollyGemia. She ran the business by herself for a year tutoring biology before expanding to recruit other teachers and offer a range of subjects to students.

Alongside her online tutoring business, Holly is also studying a Masters degree, she runs an ethical clothing brand with her sister called Narna, her original vlog Holly Gabrielle and has recently started a new YouTube channel called ByHollyG where she shares biology teaching videos.

As part of her videos, Holly uses Windows ink to create hand-drawn biology diagrams using her Windows HP Pavilion X360, which converts from a traditional laptop shape to a tablet and other positions including a ‘tent’ shape where the keyboard folds all the way back, so it stands freely.

Windows HP Pavilion X360

Holly uses the tablet for drawing, making use of the simultaneous screen sharing and touch screen. This means that she can draw specific diagrams for students to illustrate what she is teaching them and make quick annotations on the side of their work.

To help multi-taskers like Holly, her Windows laptop has a powerful Intel Core i5 processor so it can manage multiple demanding tasks at once. It also allows her to film, edit and upload her teaching videos to her YouTube channel with ease using the in-built Video Editor.

Holly says: “I’m not a tech wizz but I know enough about Intel to know that it’s fast and it can do lots of things at once, which is basically what I do all the time. Like, the number of tabs I have open at once is ridiculous. It’s definitely got a lot of power behind it which is incredibly useful.”

If, like Holly, you need a laptop that’s as flexible and spontaneous as your lifestyle, the Windows HP Pavilion X360 is a nifty device that can transform based on the situation. Don’t let an old device hold you back from pursuing your next passion project.

To see how Microsoft is helping Holly take her tutoring to the next level, take a look at the ByHollyG YouTube channel, and to shop the Windows HP Pavilion X360 visit here.

So, what’s your thing? Your new hobby, passion or new skill or something you’ve thought about doing. Whatever it is, you want to make sure you’ve got the tech that’s best suited for you.

Some of us can be reluctant to upgrade our device, but laptops coming out these days are lighter, thinner, faster and have a much longer battery life than before. And now that we can actually go to places, having something that’s portable and that won’t die on you after 20 minutes is pretty important.

For those looking for a great all-round laptop that can move with a fast-paced lifestyle, the Acer Swift 3 is super lightweight, ultra thin and is speedy with an Intel Core i5 processor. Getting a modern Windows 10 device like this with a solid state drive enables lighter, faster devices with longer battery life.

Acer Swift 3

It runs Windows 10 and, like all three of these devices, will be eligible to upgrade to Windows 11 when it is released, so you don’t need to wait to buy something until that comes out.

It’s perfect for people with a changing lifestyle; sometimes at home, sometimes in the office… the odd stint in a cafe? Yes please.

There is a huge range of Windows devices, with one to suit every lifestyle and every budget. Whether you just need something to browse the internet and do a bit of work every now and then, or you need something more powerful to support your passion project, the large number of manufacturers that run Windows will mean you can find something that suits you.

Windows devices are easy to use, can be customised based on your interests and needs, and also give you access to the host of great apps and features on offer including in-built security, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 and more.