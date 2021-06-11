The ‘Promotion’ Of Homosexuality Could Be Banned In Hungary If New Law Passes

PA Images

Human rights campaigners have warned that the rights of LGBTQ+ people are under threat in Hungary, as the country’s ruling party introduces new proposals to ban the ‘promotion’ of sexuality to young people.

Fidesz – the party led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban – published new proposals that would also see materials promoting gender affirming surgery for young people prohibited.

Advert 10

The new law would apply to all ‘LGBT literature’ viewable by under-18s, including books, educational resources, films and advertisements.

PA Images

Amnesty Hungary said that ‘freedom of expression and children’s rights would also be severely restricted’ by the proposals, which were officially announced on the Hungarian government’s website on Thursday, June 10.

In a statement, the organisation warned:

Advert 10

This move endangers the mental health of LGBT+ youth and prevents them from accessing information and affirmative support in a timely, preventive manner. Such legislation only reinforces prejudice and homophobia, which is incompatible with the values ​​of democratic societies

The proposals unveiled this week are part of measures which the government says are designed to ‘punish paedophilia’, according to the BBC. Under the new laws, distributing pornography to under-18s would also be illegal.

The anti-LGBTQ+ laws are the latest socially conservative measures introduced by Fidesz, a party which under Orban has called for ‘traditional Christian values’ to be reasserted in the country. Reuters reports that the legislation, which was introduced alongside a number of economic measures ahead of the forthcoming 2022 election cycle, could be voted on as early as next week.

PA Images

Advert 10

LGBTQ+ campaigners say that the new legislation mirrors similarly controversial laws introduced in Russia in 2013 which banned ‘propaganda on non-traditional sexual relations’ from being distributed to under-18s. Amnesty Hungary and five other human rights campaigners have called on the bill to be withdrawn immediately.

The Hungarian government has already banned LGBTQ+ couples from adopting children and prevented trans people from officially changing their gender, through an amendment to the country’s Constitution which enshrined ‘traditional’ notions of gender and family, per Euronews. Gay marriage is also not recognised under Hungarian law.

Orban has been heavily criticised by other EU countries for his stance on LGBTQ+ rights, immigration and anti-Semitism and has also been accused by his opponents of pushing towards establishing an authoritarian regime in the country.

The Hungarian government is currently under investigation by the EU for alleged breaches of EU law.

Advert 10

Featured Image Credit: PA Images