The Proud Boys Are Reportedly Using YouTube To Organise Violence At Biden's Inauguration

The Proud Boys have vowed to return to Washington DC ‘bigger and stronger than ever’ on Inauguration Day.

The far-right, male-only political organisation has turned to YouTube to recruit new members and promote events.

One of its organisers, Joe Biggs, has started a show on his channel called The War Boys, which often takes aim at liberals and anti-fascists.

In a recent episode, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio encourages Biggs’ 13,800 subscribers to ‘take over’ President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021.

‘Do whatever you got to do to f*ck*ng get your tickets. You show up there in Biden gear and you turn his inauguration into a f*ck*ng circus, a sign of resistance, a sign of revolution …. You f*ck*ng kick off this presidency with f*ck*ng fireworks,’ Tarrio tells listeners.

Describing the political divide between Democrats and Republicans as ‘good and evil’, Biggs said of Biden’s party:

The same party that said if we lockdown for a month, we can flatten the curve, we can go back to normal … They are con artists. They are evil scum and they all deserve to die a traitor’s death.

It was the same episode that encouraged members of the party to go to Washington DC last weekend, December 12, to protest the election results.

The Proud Boys have claimed that they are not racist. However, footage from the protests last week showed its members vandalising and then burning a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign, which they had stolen from DC’s oldest Black church.

Reporters at the scene said the group poured lighter fluid on the sign before setting it alight as a large, cheering crowd gathered around them.

Asbury’s lead pastor, Ianther M. Mills, said she had seen ‘an apparent rise in White supremacy’. In a statement to Fox News, she compared the burning of the signs to Ku Klux Klan cross-burnings.

Mills said:

For me it was reminiscent of cross-burnings. As horrible and as disturbing as this is for us now – it doesn’t compare with the challenges and fears the men and women who started Asbury, 184 years ago, faced. So we will move forward, undaunted in our assurance that Black Lives Matter.

Since the incident, police are now investigating property damage and potential hate crime charges.