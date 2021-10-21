The Queen Has Spent The Night In Hospital After Cancelling Trip

Alamy

The Queen is said to be in good spirits after spending the night in hospital.

The Queen spent Wednesday night in hospital after cancelling her trip to Northern Ireland.

Her trip was supposed to begin on Wednesday and last for two days, but the 95-year-old monarch ‘reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days’ according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The Queen was ‘disappointed’ to have to cancel her trip to Northern Ireland, reports the BBC.

Now a further statement has confirmed that the Queen spent Wednesday night in hospital before returning to Windsor Castle the next day.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said, ‘Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.’

According to The Sun this is the Queen’s first overnight stay in hospital for eight years, and was done so because it was deemed too late for her to make the 26 mile trip home.

Alamy

Per The Independent the overnight stay was for ‘practical reasons’ and the 95-year-old monarch has since returned to light duties.

They also report that after Prince Philip died in April of this year aged 99 the Queen had been expected to reduce her workload and allow her children and grandchildren to take on more responsibilities.

The Daily Mail reports that she will ‘pace’ her engagements so that she can continue to carry out her royal duties.

The Queen is still expected to attend the COP26 climate change conference which is being held in Glasgow and begins on October 31.

The Queen was recently seen using a cane for support for the first time when marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion on October 12 at Westminster Abbey.

She recently ‘politely but firmly’ turned down an Oldie Of The Year award.

Next year the Queen will celebrate her platinum jubilee to commemorate 70 years on the throne.