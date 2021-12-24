The Queen Launches Her Own £15 A Glass Prosecco

Alamy

Pop the bubbly! The Queen has launched her own Christmas prosecco and it’s reportedly ‘flying off the shelves’.

Whether it’s a wedding, party or the festive period, prosecco has become the go-to fizz for many drinkers across the UK. In fact, according to research, 35.8 million gallons of prosecco was sold to brits in 2017; that’s a whopping third of the annual global supply.

This festive season, fans of the go-to bubbly can get their hands on a glass of the fizz with a royal twist as the Queen has released her own ‘extra dry’ vintage prosecco, hitting the shelves at her royal Sandringham estate.

Alamy

The 200ml bottles – which are enough to fill one glass – don a festive label complete with a robin, holly and fir trees, and will set you back £15.

A Sandringham palace staffer quoted by The Mirror said ‘the prosecco carried a pretty punchy price tag but it’s been flying off the shelves’.

It was earlier confirmed the Queen would not be spending Christmas at Sandringham this year, as is usually tradition, instead opting to spend the festivities in Windsor with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in light of the growing concerns around the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Alamy

Her Majesty is also expected to be joined by Prince Andrew and his family, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie over the holidays.

This year marks the royal family’s first without the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April.

