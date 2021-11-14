The Queen Will Miss Remembrance Sunday Service After Sustaining Injury
The Queen will miss this year’s Remembrance Sunday service, after she suffered an injury to her back.
Her Majesty has recently had to take time away from her royal duties as a result of ill health, however, Buckingham Palace noted that it was her ‘firm intention’ to attend the service today, Sunday, November 14.
As a result of suffering a sprain to her back earlier this morning, the 95-year-old monarch made the decision that she wouldn’t be attending ‘with great regret’.
The Queen was set to watch the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building, after the palace confirmed her attendance on Thursday, November 11, PA reports.
Her back injury is not thought to be related to her previous ill health, which saw doctors advise the monarch to rest after she had her first overnight hospital stay in eight years on October 20, the BBC reports.
Buckingham Palace stated:
The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.
Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.
The service will still be attended by other members of the Royal Family, such as the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duchess of Cornwall.
It is now expected that a wreath will be laid at the Cenotaph on the Queen’s behalf, which has been done so in previous years by Prince Charles.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, no-article-matching, The Queen