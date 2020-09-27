The Rock Just Endorsed Joe Biden For President
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has just endorsed Joe Biden for president, urging his fans to vote.
Taking to Twitter, Johnson described himself as ‘a political independent & centrist’, who has voted for both parties in the past.
Johnson tweeted:
In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.
He concluded his tweet with the words, ‘We must ALL VOTE’, adding a link to the website Vote Save America.
In an accompanying video, Johnson wished his fans a ‘Happy Sunday’, before proceeding to state:
We are approximately five weeks away from Election Day, arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades. Now, that said, I’m going to be pushing this political conversation just a little bit more.
Look, I’ve got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on, is the conversation and the dialogue, and where that conversation lands, is always the most critical part.
He added:
Now this is something that I’ve certainly not done in the past, so I’m gonna go big. You guys know me, if I go big, I go big!
So, guys I had the opportunity to sit down with Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris to talk about a number of important issues that we’re facing as a country.
I thought it was a great, and extremely productive conversation that we had, and as a registered Independent for years now, with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become President and Vice President of our United States.
You can find out how you can register to vote in the 2020 US Presidential Election here
CreditsThe Rock/Twitter
