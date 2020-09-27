The Rock Just Endorsed Joe Biden For President

Now this is something that I’ve certainly not done in the past, so I’m gonna go big. You guys know me, if I go big, I go big!

So, guys I had the opportunity to sit down with Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris to talk about a number of important issues that we’re facing as a country.

I thought it was a great, and extremely productive conversation that we had, and as a registered Independent for years now, with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become President and Vice President of our United States.