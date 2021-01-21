The Simpsons Fans Realise Show Also Predicted Tom Hanks Hosting Inauguration PA Images/20th Century Fox

Ever since The Simpsons somehow predicted a Trump presidency a whole 16 years before it became reality, eagle-eyed fans have been looking back in the archives to see what other parts of American history the long-running cartoon may have guessed ahead of time.

This latest one might be a bit of a stretch, but that hasn’t stopped some people from proclaiming that The Simpsons’ creators have made yet another eerie political prediction.

Rather than hosting the traditional inauguration ball last night, President Biden instead held a Covid-friendly livestreamed inauguration celebration featuring a host of famous faces, including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Demi Lovato.

Hosting the event was none other than Tom Hanks, who as one of the most universally-beloved faces in the country was tasked with delivering Biden’s message of unity to the American people. And it didn’t take long for people to notice that Hanks has been enlisted to do a PSA for the American government before, albeit in cartoon form.

Back in 2007, the nation’s favourite actor made a cameo in The Simpsons Movie to advertise a new Grand Canyon, where he delivered the line ‘the US government has lost its credibility so it’s borrowing some of mine’.

While last night’s inauguration celebration saw Hanks standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial rather than the Grand Canyon, people couldn’t help but spot the similarities between the two events.

This latest Simpsons prediction follows hot on the heels of fans noticing that the show also managed to predict Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration outfit ahead of time, with an episode in which Lisa becomes president having shown the character in a similar purple outfit to the one worn by Harris in an homage to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress, and the first woman Democrat to run for President.