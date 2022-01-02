The Taliban Ordered Shop Mannequin Beheadings, Reports Say

Alamy

The Taliban has ordered a series of mannequin beheadings, according to reports, claiming they group think they are ‘idols’ forbidden by Islam.

This week, shopkeepers in Herat, Afghanistan, have reportedly been told to remove the heads of female mannequins.

The Taliban are said to believe the mannequins were being worshiped as idols, and the Quran considers idolatry an unforgivable sin.

Alamy

The order to remove mannequin heads was given by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, as the The Times reports. The local department of ministry warned that those who ignore the order could face severe punishments.

According to Raha Press, the director of the local ministry is said to be looking into whether the face of a female mannequin is against Sharia law.

While the initial order called for the entire mannequin to be removed, a compromise meant that only the heads were removed.

Alamy

Shopkeepers in the area are said to be dismayed as each mannequin is expensive, costing up to $200 each.

After Kabul was taken over by the Taliban last year, the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice was reinstated in September 2021. Replacing the Ministry for Women Affairs, the all-male ministry has caused concern for women’s rights in the country.

The news comes as taxi drivers were told not to take women on long journeys if they don’t have a male chaperone, as per Sky News.