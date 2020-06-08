The US Economy Officially Entered A Recession In February
The US economy officially entered a recession as of February this year, ending a record 128-month period of expansion.
The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), the body that determines recessions, has stated the US peaked in February, bringing an end to the longest expansion in post-World War II history.
US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reportedly fell by 5% in the first quarter of 2020, and it’s likely to post the worst decline on record for the second quarter, potentially over 50%.
The NBER made the declaration Monday, June 8, at a time when the US is trying to recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, stating that a ‘clear peak in monthly economic activity’ had occurred in February.
A recession is usually defined by declining economic activity over two consecutive quarters.
However, when determining whether or not to identify this recession, the committee looked at the depth of the contraction, the duration, and whether economic activity had declined broadly across the economy.
In a statement, the the NBER’s Business Cycle Dating Committee said:
The committee recognizes that the pandemic and the public health response have resulted in a downturn with different characteristics and dynamics than prior recessions.
Nonetheless, it concluded that the unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be briefer than earlier contractions.
However, the committee also noted that this recession could well be short-lived. As NPR reports, the US added 2.5 million jobs in May, after losing over 22 million in the months March and April. It’s expected by multiple forecasters that economic output will start growing once more in the third quarter.
This news comes as a World Bank forecast warns of the global GDP being shrunk by 5.2% this year, bringing with it the deepest recession since the days of World War II.
According to the World Bank:
While the ultimate outcome is still uncertain, the pandemic will result in contractions across the vast majority of emerging market and developing economies. It will also do lasting damage to labor productivity and potential output.
The immediate policy priorities are to alleviate the human costs and atenuate the near-term economic losses.
Once the crisis abates, it will be necessary to reaffirm credible commitment to sustainable policies and undertake the necessary reforms to buttress long-term prospects.
The projection comes as economies begin slowly reopening after many weeks of lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As pointed out by the World Bank, ‘global coordination and cooperation’ will be needed.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Economy, February, GDP, Now, Recession, US Economy, World Bank
CreditsThe National Bureau of Economic Research and 3 others
The National Bureau of Economic Research
NPR
World Bank
CNBC
The U.S. entered a recession in February, according to the official economic arbiter