The Vessel In NYC Could Be Forced To Permanently Close Following Fourth Suicide

An attraction in New York City known as the Vessel could be forced to close after a fourth suicide was reported to take place at the site.

The Vessel, a 150-foot tall attraction designed by Hearthwick Studio, has been a popular destination in New York City since it opened in 2019. However, in recent months controversy has surrounded the structure as a series of suicides have taken place there.

Last week it was reported that a 14-year-old boy died by suicide on-site at the Vessel. A temporary closure of the site was issued, but this has not been the first time a suicide has lead to the Vessel being closed.

In January of 2021, the Vessel was also temporarily closed following a three suicides. Those suicides took place within less than a year and half of each other. Prior to the January closure, the Vessel had not followed through with suicide prevention measures that researchers had requested. These measures included raising of the walkway barriers, among other things.

Stephen Ross, who serves as chairman of the development company behind the Vessel, spoke to The Daily Beast about the suicides that are taking place:

‘We thought we did everything that would really prevent this. It’s hard to really fathom how something like that could happen. But you know, I feel terrible for the family.’

Following the previous suicides, the Vessel reopened in May with a series of new measures installed for suicide prevention. The new measures included signage developed by Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, messaging from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, as well as a ban on all solo visitors. That said, the height of the barriers had not been raised.

Heatherwick Studio said in a statement to the New York Times that it was ‘distraught‘ by the news of the suicides that that they are looking at various ways to improve safety.