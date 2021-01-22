White House Contact Form Lets People Choose Their Preferred Pronouns Now

PA Images/whitehouse.gov

The newly-relaunched White House website now includes a contact form that allows people to choose their preferred pronouns.

The form allows people to choose the option of ‘they/them’, as well as ‘other’, ‘he/him’ and ‘her/she’.

Advert 10

The change has not gone unnoticed, receiving widespread praise from LGBTQ+ groups. One LGBTQ+ advocacy group, GLAAD praised President-elect Joe Biden’s administration for taking immediate steps to create a more inclusive America.

Whitehouse.gov

‘On Day One, the Biden administration has taken immediate steps to include trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people in the conversation,’ GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said.

‘Pronouns matter, and adding inclusive pronouns to a contact form is more than just a demonstration of allyship. Research has shown that recognition and respect of our pronouns can make all the difference for our health and wellbeing – especially when it comes to LGBTQ youth,’ Ellis added.

Advert 10

GLAAD said the move is ‘a stark contrast to January 2017, when shortly after Donald Trump’s inauguration, all mentions of the LGBTQ community were unceremoniously erased from the White House website’.

Another organisation, Equality California, tweeted, ‘In this White House, we respect pronouns’.

As part of its revamp, the White House website has also reinstated its Spanish section, to reflect the huge number of Spanish speakers in the country.

Joe Biden PA Images

Advert 10

The omission of the Spanish language Whitehouse.gov website was a notable departure from the norm and also reflective of a number of Trump’s political views.

During his election campaign, Trump asserted that immigrants in the US ‘have to speak English’ and that the US ‘is a country where we speak English, not Spanish’.

Biden’s reinstatement of the Spanish website is one of many steps he has already taken towards making America more inclusive.

A recent CNN analysis found that 50% of Biden’s nominees for cabinet positions are people of colour, making it the most diverse cabinet in US history.

Advert 10

Biden PA Images

In his first presidential address yesterday, January 20, Biden pledged to defeat White supremacy and racial injustice in the US.

The rise of political extremism, of White supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat to overcome these challenges, to restore the future of America requires so much more than words. It requires unity.’

Since taking the oath, he has also signed a number of executive orders towards this aim. This includes a reversal of Trump’s infamous ‘Muslim’ ban, which restricted immigration into the US from seven Muslim-majority countries. He has also halted the construction of Trump’s US-Mexico border wall.

Advert 10