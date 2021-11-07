The White House Has Refused To Comment On Whether Joe Biden ‘Broke Wind’ In Front Of Camilla

Alamy

The White House has refused to confirm or deny that US President Joe Biden ‘broke wind’ in front of the Duchess of Cornwall.

We’ve all been there, standing in a serious situation and feeling our stomach ominously gurgle. The subsequent concentration needed to stifle any small release, or to try and perform a timely cough to coincide with any possible squeak from our behind.

However, it’s claimed Biden did not calculate such a situation very well, after it was reported that during a discussion with Camilla at COP26 in Glasgow on Monday, November 1, he let out a sound audible enough for those around him to hear.

The source said it was ‘long and loud and impossible to ignore’, and that Camilla has ‘not stopped talking about it’ since.

Alamy

The event was also attended by Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Boris Johnson. While there, Johnson joined Biden in taking the opportunity to nab a quick nap at the climate conference just a few hours earlier.

Despite allegedly adding more gas to the atmosphere, Biden did pledge to devote more of America’s resources to fighting climate change.

He also apologised for Trump’s removal of the US from the Paris Climate Accord, which Biden promptly joined again just hours after he took office.

Earlier this year, in comparing Biden to Trump, Johnson called Biden a ‘big breath of fresh air’. However, Camilla may not agree.

According to Politics for All, the White House has refused to confirm or deny the incident.