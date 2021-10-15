The Wizard of New Zealand Dropped From Payroll After Performing ‘Acts Of Wizardry’ For 23 Years

Alamy

The Wizard of New Zealand has been cut from the payroll after 23 years of public wizardry.

The Wizard, real name Ian Brackenbury Channell, is believed to be the only state-appointed wizard in the world. For more than two decades, the 88-year-old has offered ‘acts of wizardry and other wizard-like services’ at the behest of Christchurch city council for a yearly salary of $16,000. His tenure has cost $368,000.

However, he’s since been informed that his contract will not be renewed, with the council saying it was a hard decision but the Wizard will ‘forever be a part of the city’s history.’

Council spokesperson Lynn McClelland said Christchurch’s new direction will ‘showcase a vibrant, diverse, modern city that is attractive to residents, domestic and international visitors, new businesses, and skilled migrant workers.’

The Wizard believes it’s because he no longer fits ‘the vibes’ of the city. ‘It implies that I am boring and old, but there is nobody else anything like me in Christchurch. It’s just they don’t like me because they are boring old bureaucrats and everyone likes me and no one likes them,’ he said, as per The Guardian.

He was asked by former prime minister Mike Moore to become the Wizard of New Zealand. ‘I am concerned that your wizardry is not at the disposal of the entire nation,’ Moore wrote.

However, the Wizard has fallen out of public favour in recent years, particularly amid his comments about women. ‘They use cunning to get men who are thick,’ he said on New Zealand Today.

‘I love women, I forgive them all the time, I’ve never struck one yet. Never strike a woman because they bruise too easily is the first thing, and they’ll tell the neighbours and their friends… and then you’re in big trouble.’

The council’s decision has been met with a mixed response, with some proclaiming the Wizard ‘is Christchurch’ while another wrote, ‘Gonna go out on a limb and say that the Wizard being ‘cancelled’ after 23 years is fine.’

Fortunately, Christchurch won’t be cursed for its actions. ‘I give children happy dreams, general good health, and I want to make bureaucrats become more human,’ the Wizard said.