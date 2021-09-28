Theme Park Under Fire For ‘Fat Shaming’ Guests With ‘Humiliating’ New Measures

Alamy

An Australian theme park has been slammed for ‘fat shaming’ visitors with its new measures.

Social media users have criticised Perth’s Adventure World for ‘humiliating’ and ‘degrading’ guests. ‘Boycott Adventure World until they change their new disgusting ride policies,’ one user commented on the park’s Facebook page.

It comes after the park introduced weighing scales for its rides; more specifically, ‘self-serve’ weighing stations which flash red or green depending on whether a rider is the correct weight.

However, not only does this open people up to feeling a bit embarrassed, the actual weight limits themselves have been raised as problematic. For reference, the average UK man weighs around 83kg, while the average woman weighs 70kg.

‘Not only can you not be above 90kg to ride the rapids, you can’t be over 75kg to ride the Abyss, the roller coaster. Do they know the average weight of an adult?’ one user wrote.

‘To top it off, they have scales for riders to go on to check their weights prior to going on. These scales show a large red flashing light if you are over. How humiliating. How degrading,’ another commented.

Adventure World/Facebook

One mum said her teenage daughter was left ‘humiliated’ after weighing herself for the Rocky Rapid waterslide and finding she was too heavy. ‘I was angry and disappointed in Adventure World. We’ve enjoyed these rides for years and now all of a sudden we weren’t able to,’ she told The West Australian.

‘The park doesn’t cater to us anymore, we went last year and I was able to go on those rides with my kids no issue, and this year, we have red lights flashing in our faces saying no you can’t do this,’ another woman told 7 News.

In response to the criticism, the park’s CEO Andrew Sharry said, ‘We take our direction from our various ride manufacturer’s safety specifications. There have been no changes to, nor introduction this season of a new rider weight safety requirements for any of our rides, slides or attraction.’

He added that the ‘rider weight safety assessment scale for the operator… brings us in line with almost all other water parks in the country. We are not alone in implementing such a system.’