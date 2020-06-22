Theodore Roosevelt Statue To Be Removed From Manhattan's Museum Of Natural History PA Images

A statue of former US President Theodore Roosevelt is set to be removed from the Museum of Natural History following widespread Black Lives Matter protests.

Advert

Many will recognise the statue from the entrance to the iconic Museum of Natural History in Manhattan, where it has stood since 1940.

It depicts Roosevelt on horseback, flanked by a Native American man and a Black man, and it has been defaced in the past by activists who believe it glorifies colonialism and racism.

Despite its long presence at the establishment, museum staff have decided to remove the statue. The Museum of Natural History is privately run, but as it sits on public land they had to ask city officials whether it could be taken down.

Advert

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the museum asked to remove the statue because it ‘explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior’.

Museum of Natural History Wikimedia Commons

The removal has since been given the go-ahead, according to a report in the New York Times, as per the New York Post.

Explaining the decision, the museum’s president Ellen Futter commented:

Over the last few weeks, our museum community has been profoundly moved by the ever-widening movement for racial justice that has emerged after the killing of George Floyd. We have watched as the attention of the world and the country has increasingly turned to statues as powerful and hurtful symbols of systemic racism. Simply put, the time has come to move it.

De Blasio showed his support for the move, stating it is ‘the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue’.

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, was unsurprisingly against the removal, tweeting: ‘Ridiculous, don’t do it!’ after he heard the news.

Advert

It is unclear when the statue will be taken down, or where it will be taken.

The news of Roosevelt’s removal comes after New York City Council members asked Mayor de Blasio last week to remove the statue of Thomas Jefferson from City Hall, on the grounds that he ‘fathered as many as six children with a woman he enslaved’.

The removal of the Jefferson statue will be examined by de Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray, as part of a new assignment dubbed ‘Commission on Racial Justice and Reconciliation’.