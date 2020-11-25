Theories Emerge Over Mysterious Metal Monolith Discovered In Utah Desert KSL-TV/utahdpsaerobureau/Instagram

A number of different theories have begun emerging, after a mysterious metal monolith was spotted by sheep counters, deep in the Utah desert.

While no one knows where the bizarre block of metal actually came from, people have started coming up with their own ideas as to what it’s doing in the middle of the desert.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, people of the internet immediately began shouting ‘ET,’ while others compared it to the monoliths seen in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyessy.

Check it out here:

One professor has even suggested that we shouldn’t find out the purpose and cause of the unusual piece of art, because it would spoil the mystery that surrounds it.

‘The Utah work is a slice of the future set in a prehistoric past, absolutely alien and incomprehensible in the landscape,’ I.Q. Hunter, a De Montfort University professor, told CNN.

‘It would be a pity if we discovered what the Utah sculpture was, as that would lessen its mystery.’

Theories Emerge Over Mysterious Metal Monolith Discovered In Utah Desert

An art publication has come out and said they believe the monolith is the work of minimalist artist John McCracken, who is known for his plank-like sculptures.

David Zwirner, his gallerist, told The New York Times, said, ‘I believe this is definitely by John,’ however, since McCracken passed away in 2011, it would be virtually impossible to confirm this idea.

However, while Utah officials have refused to reveal the location of the mystery, to prevent people from searching for it and ending up stranded in the desert, one Reddit user has used Google Maps to locate the monolith, as per The Verge.

Tim Slane believes he’s located the metal block on Google Earth photos dating back to October 2016. However, Google Earth pictures taken between 2013 and 2015 don’t appear to show what is believed to be the monolith, which, if Slane is correct, would appear to show that the monolith didn’t exist before McCracken’s death.

Meanwhile, others have compared the monolith to the work of Petecia Le Fawnhawk, who is famed for placing unusual sculptures in remote locations. However, she has denied having any involvement in the Utah discovery.

‘Although I cannot claim this one, I did have the thought to plant secret monuments in the desert,’ she told The Verge.

PA Images

‘As we can see, perhaps we could all use a little more mystery.’

The usual discovery was made by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Division of Wildlife Resource, who were in a helicopter counting sheep, on Wednesday, November 18.