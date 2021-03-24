There Have Already Been 104 Mass Shootings In US So Far In 2021

PA Images

We’re only 83 days into 2021, but in the US, there’s already been 104 mass shootings.

Earlier this week, 10 people, including one police officer, lost their lives after a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. A few days earlier, eight people were killed – six of whom were Asian – in shootings at three spa facilities in Atlanta, Georgia. A sheriff’s captain said the shooter was having ‘a bad day’.

In a country where firearms are so ubiquitous, the US has some of the worst gun violence in the world. Since the start of this year, there’s been 104 mass shootings. That’s nearly 1.3 shootings every day.

PA Images

That statistic comes courtesy of the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as ‘four or more people shot and/or killed in a single incident, at the same general time/location not including the shooter’.

As for mass murders, which are categorised as incidents in which there were four or more people killed, there’s been six, including the latest shooting in Colorado.

PA Images

It should be stated that definitions of mass shootings vary, with Congress defining a ‘mass killing’ as ‘three or more killings in a single incident’ following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, in which 28 people were killed.

Overall, gun violence deaths in 2021 so far have amounted to 9,647, with more than 7,000 injuries. More specifically: 65 children up to the age of 11 have been killed, with 126 injured; 239 teens between the ages of 12-17 have died, with 588 injured; and 15 police officers have also been killed, with 71 injured.

Mass shootings have increased year-on-year in the US. In 2014, there were 269 mass shootings. In 2020, there were 611. There have also been more mass shootings in the US in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 2018, 2019 and 2020.

While it’s often the subject of fervent defence from second amendment loyalists, gun control laws have been gaining momentum, with the tide slowly turning on the country’s attitudes to weaponry – not to mention the crumbling view of the National Rifle Association, which attracted criticism for posting a pro-gun tweet just hours after the Colorado shooting.

On Tuesday, March 23, President Joe Biden even spoke of taking action to prevent further mass violence in the wake of the deaths in Boulder. As per Reuters, he said, ‘I don’t need to wait another minute – let alone an hour – to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future, and I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act.’

