There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In 2020 Election, Observers Say PA Images

Despite Donald Trump’s claims, observers have found no evidence of voter fraud in this year’s US election.

The current president of the United States, who will be replaced by Joe Biden in the new year, has been making the claims since long before it was revealed he was losing to his opposition.

Trump’s claims of fraud and ‘illegal voting’ have seen him in hot water with Twitter, as well as seeing a recent press conference of his cut short by many American TV networks, in which he purported, ‘If you count the legal votes, I easily win’.

U.S President Trump Roundtable on Border Security PA Images

A team of 28 international observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) witnessed the 2020 election, all of whom have stated they have seen no evidence of fraud or voting irregularities, AP News reports.

The 28 observers, from 13 different countries, were sent to observe the election process in Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, and Washington DC by the OAS as part of its ‘Electoral Observation Mission’.

In a statement published by the organisation on Friday, November 6, it said that the president had ‘accused electoral workers of electoral fraud, and reiterated that his campaign would pursue its complaints through the courts’.

US Election 2020: Election Officials Confirm There Will Be Recount In Georgia PA Images

In regards to the lack of fraudulent activity seen by its observers, the OAS said:

The OAS observers deployed in the battleground states of Michigan and Georgia did not witness any of the aforementioned irregularities.

The group added that no ‘serious irregularities that call into question the results so far’ were seen, either.

The ongoing health crisis prevented the OAS from sending out a larger team. In the statement it explained, ‘The size of the country and challenges deriving from the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow the OAS to deploy a larger or more widely-dispersed Mission.’

Voting PA Images

It also explained:

In determining the states in which it hoped to observe, the Mission applied the following criteria: 1) states that allow international observers; 2) plurality of electoral systems and organization; 3) geographic representation; and 4) political trends.

OAS isn’t alone in it’s findings; the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe also failed to find any evidence voter fraud in the recent election, and described it as ‘competitive and well managed’, Business Insider reports.