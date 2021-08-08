unilad
Advert

There Isn’t Enough Space On Earth To Plant Enough Trees To Prevent Global Warming

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 08 Aug 2021 14:09
There Isn’t Enough Space On Earth To Plant Enough Trees To Prevent Global WarmingPA Images

Studies have suggested there isn’t enough space on Earth to plant enough trees to tackle climate change.

Humans emit 30 billion to 40 billion tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere every year – an amount that’s too large for trees to tackle on their own.

Advert

Trees are often used as a tool to combat climate change as they absorb CO2, and emit oxygen. Despite proving vital, humans have destroyed two-thirds of the planet’s rainforests.

Amazon Rainforest (Pexels)Pexels

However, it’s not just declining tree numbers that are of concern, it’s the space to plant new ones that scientists are worried about too – to capture just 10% of the world’s annual CO2 emissions, we would have to cover the entire contiguous US with trees, Insider reports.

But, if we were to plant the necessary amount of trees, it would likely impact the space needed for farmland and therefore impact food supplies.

Advert

With these concerning figures in mind, it shows how imperative it is that we reduce our carbon footprint. One way in which IKEA is trying to do this is by acquiring thousands of acres of forest land.

Scottish lake (pixabay)Pixabay

Back in January, Ingka, the group which owns the majority of IKEA stores, bought 4,386 hectares (10,840 acres) of land in southeast Georgia to protect it from being developed on.

It’s believed Ingka Group owns a staggering 248,000 hectares (613,000 acres) of forestland throughout the US and Europe.

Advert

Though many feel that this still isn’t enough, with last year found to be the second-hottest year on record.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Gold Medal Favourite Rides Around In Tears After Horse Refuses To Cooperate
Sport

Gold Medal Favourite Rides Around In Tears After Horse Refuses To Cooperate

Juventus Women’s Team Slammed For Incredibly Racist Photo
News

Juventus Women’s Team Slammed For Incredibly Racist Photo

Anti-Vaxxer Dies Of Covid Days After Saying ‘There’s Nothing To Be Afraid Of’
News

Anti-Vaxxer Dies Of Covid Days After Saying ‘There’s Nothing To Be Afraid Of’

Woman Sues McDonald’s Claiming That An Advert Made Her Break Lent Fast
News

Woman Sues McDonald’s Claiming That An Advert Made Her Break Lent Fast

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Carbon Emissions, Climate Change, Earth, trees, World News

Credits

Business Insider

  1. Business Insider

    There's so much CO2 in the atmosphere that planting trees can no longer save us

 