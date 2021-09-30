There’s £9 Billion Cash In Circulation That’s About To Become Useless

Alamy

Almost £9 billion worth of cash will be rendered useless by this time next year.

The Bank of England has announced they will withdraw the legal tender status of paper £20 and £50 notes on September 30, 2022, meaning you’ve only got one year left to spend them.

Advert 10

There are around £9 billion in paper £20 notes and £15 billion of paper £50 notes still in circulation.

After that date, the paper notes can no longer be spent, with shops unable to accept them as cash.

Alamy

Old paper notes are being phased out for new polymer notes. The new £20 note with artist JMW Turner and £50 with mathematician Alan Turing are already in circulation.

Advert 10

The new notes are tougher to damage and harder for criminals to copy. They also have features that allow blind or partially sighted people to use them.

Don’t worry if you’ve still got paper notes in a year’s time, as you will still be able to deposit them in a bank account and the Bank of England will also exchange banknotes by post.

Sarah John, the Bank of England’s chief cashier, said: ‘In recent years we have been changing our banknotes from paper to polymer because this makes them more difficult to counterfeit, and means they are more durable.

‘The polymer £20 featuring the artist J.M.W. Turner, and the polymer £50 featuring the scientist Alan Turing are now in wide circulation, and we are in the process of withdrawing their paper equivalents. So we want to remind the public that they have one year from today to spend their paper banknotes.’

Advert 10