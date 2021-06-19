There’s Now A Petition For Everyone On Earth To Hide From Bezos When He Returns From Space

PA Images

Jeff Bezos is going to space. If a new petition gets its way, we’ll all need to hide when he returns.

The Amazon founder is shooting off to the edge of space on the first manned flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard. ‘Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend,’ the billionaire earlier wrote.

The news was met with a petition campaigning to reject Bezos’ re-entry to Earth after his trip, which has already amassed more than 17,000 signatures. Now, a ‘funnier’ mission has emerged.

The Change.org petition is titled: ‘Everyone on Earth hides from Jezz Bezos when he returns from space.’

It’s not exactly blasted off in terms of numbers, with only six people signing so far. ‘There is another petition that seeks to prevent Jeff Bezos returning to Earth. This is good, but not as funny as everyone hiding from him. He’d be really confused and scared,’ it reads.

‘Signed as it would be really funny,’ one person wrote, among other reasons for signing. ‘I am great at hide and seek and Jeff would never find me,’ another commented. ‘I wonder how long it will take him to leave again when he thinks everyone has disappeared,’ a third wrote.

The earlier petition jokingly accuses Bezos of actually being Lex Luthor, ‘disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store. However, he’s actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination.’

‘This may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover. Sign the petition. Share with your friends and family. The fate of humanity is in your hands,’ it adds.

Bezos’ space flight will take off from Texas next month. ‘I want to go on this flight because it’s the thing I’ve wanted to do all my life. It’s an adventure. It’s a big deal for me,’ he said.