Third Cop Who Served During Capitol Riot Commits Suicide
A police office who was on duty defending the US Capitol during the Capitol Riot on January 6 has committed suicide.
The Washington Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed via a statement that officer Gunther Hashida, age 43, died on July 29 from an apparent suicide.
‘Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29,’ the MPD said. ‘We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends.’
Hashida is now the third police officer who was on duty at the US Capitol on January 6, to have committed suicide following the events of that day. He joins D.C. MPD officer Jeffrey Smith and U.S. Capitol officer Howard Liebengood, who also killed themselves in the aftermath of the Capitol Riot.
A GoFundMe, which was set up by Hashida’s sister-on-law and has raised $19,000 of its $50,000 target, revealed more information:
‘On July 29, 2021, we lost Gunther Hashida, who leaves behind a loving wife, sister, 3 children, and a wonderful family. In his work as an officer with the DC Metropolitan Police Department, he worked to serve and protect the public. He was a devoted and loving husband and father.This fund will help support his memorial service and his family in the loss of his love and guidance.’
Just last week, multiple police officers who helped defend the US Capitol testified to share their accounts of what took place, including the violent acts, racial slurs, and traumatic events they are forced to live with today. According to those testimonies, multiple police officers now live with post-traumatic stress disorder and other psychological problems as a result of the attack.
In the testimony of Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone he described how he feels in the aftermath of the January 6 event:
‘What makes the struggle harder and more painful is to know so many of my fellow citizens, including so many of the people I put my life at risk to defend, are downplaying or outright denying what happened.
‘I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them and the people in this room. But too many are now telling me that hell doesn’t exist or hell actually wasn’t that bad. The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful.’
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Capitol riot, no-article-matching, suicide