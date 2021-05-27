Third Of British Adults ‘Do Not Have A Safe Or Secure Home’

A safe home is everything, yet millions don’t have one. Lives are being ruined by benefit cuts, blatant discrimination and the total failure to build social homes…

Shelter believes a safe home is a human right, but the pain and desperation our frontline staff see every day shows this is still a long way off.

That’s why we are fighting for the single mum who has to put her child to bed in a room covered in mould, and the disabled man living on the twelfth floor with a broken lift. We are fighting for everyone impacted by the housing emergency – and as we emerge from the pandemic, we want the public and politicians to do the same.