Third Of Brits Choosing Isolation Over Seeing Friends And Family

For many people in the UK life is returning to normal, but it seems like some still aren’t quite ready to begin socialising again.

A new survey published by YouGov has found that as many as one in three Brits are choosing to continue avoiding social contact altogether.

The poll, which asked people of all ages living in the UK how much they were willing to socialise as restrictions continued to lift, found that 33% did not plan to see friends or family at all, with only 9% saying they would see or interact with friends more than twice a week.

According to results reported by the Evening Standard, while young people in general were more happy to socialise, with 15% of 18- to 24-year-olds saying they would plan to meet up with friends or family, hesitancy among millennials remains high, with 32% of 25- to 49-year-olds saying they were reluctant to socialise at all despite most restrictions on social gatherings having been lifted.

Despite most of them having received both vaccine doses, 50- to 64-year-olds were the most likely to avoid socialising, with 42% saying they were avoiding social contact entirely. Interestingly, only 33% of over-65s said they were choosing to socialise, although given many in this age group spent more than a year shielding away from almost all human contact, it’s perhaps not surprising that the elderly are more eager to get back out there.

Attitudes also varied by nation, with those living in Wales more likely than those in England and Scotland to remain isolated even after the end of restrictions.

The research was commissioned by London-based pest control company 24/7 Pest Control, a spokesperson for whom told the Evening Standard, ‘It is interesting to see a number of Brits still choosing to distance themselves from loved ones, despite restrictions lifting across the country,’ adding, ‘One hopes this is due to a sense of caution and responsibility, rather than any social anxieties brought on by lockdown.’

Following the initial lifting of restrictions in April, many have warned that while reopening is an exciting time for many, for others, the pressure of socialising after more than a year of enforced isolation may be difficult for some, especially those already suffering from social anxiety.

The survey also comes at a time when some experts are warning that the UK could be in the early stages of a third wave as a result of the Indian ‘delta’ variant, which is thought to be more highly transmissible than other variants.