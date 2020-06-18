This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Shares Experiences Of Racism In Hollywood lonniechavis/Instagram/PA

This Is Us star Lonnie Chavis has opened up about his experiences of racism in Hollywood, and what it means to grow up as a black boy in the United States.

The actor discussed the issue in a piece of writing that started out as a letter written to his mum, in which he reflected on when he first learned about racism.

At just 12 years old, the actor feels that he is treated as a threat because ‘America shows [him] that [his] Blackness is a threat’. Lonnie recalled his parents teaching him about what it meant to be black when he seven, after which he was ‘overwhelmed with confusion, fear and sadness’.

He relied on religion to help him cope, according to the letter cited by People, but admitted that ‘being a young Black boy in Hollywood made it even more fearful’.

In the past, Lonnie has had to ask his mother ‘where all the Black people were’ while on film sets, and remembers being ‘treated very poorly by security or entrance checkers’ at events, ‘like [he] wasn’t supposed to be there’.

He was confused for other young black actors, and posed the question: ‘Can you imagine being confused for any other Black kid just because you all share the same profession? I can.’

On one occasion, Lonnie had to act alongside an older woman who had been cast to portray ‘a racist grandmother’. The director told him he didn’t need to cry, but the young boy was unable to hold back his tears as the woman acted out the scene because he was witnessing ‘what [he] had just learned was [his] reality’.

He continued:

I wasn’t acting, I was crying for me. Can you imagine having to explain to a room full of white people why I couldn’t hold back my real tears while experiencing the pain of racism? I can.

Lonnie made clear he has already been subjected to a wealth of unjust situations in spite of his young age, including having been racially profiled while at a restaurant with one of his black co-stars and her family members.

An employee accused the group of stealing money from the tip jar, and it wasn’t until ‘some wonderful fan who happened to be white’ stepped in and argued that it was unlikely a professional actor would steal money that they were able leave.

He witnessed his mother be subject to racism when a white police officer asked her who the new BMW she was driving belonged to, holding his hand over his gun as she got the paperwork to prove the car was her’s. Lonnie said the family were pulled over three times in Hollywood ‘because [they] were Black in a nice car’.

Lonnie felt the fear of losing both his parents on one occasion in which officers came to his house, prompting his mother to instruct him to go into his little brother’s room, to ‘stay away from the windows’ and ‘not come to the door — no matter what’.

Some may find it difficult to imagine having to hide from the police – the very people who are supposed to protect us – but for far too many black people in the US, police have been the cause of their suffering.

Lonnie stressed that he has experienced so much unjust action in his short life, and said: ‘Policies need to change, laws need to change, the police need to change, Hollywood needs to change, hearts need to change, America needs to change. Change has got to happen for unarmed Black citizens to not live in fear of being murdered.’

The eye-opening passage highlights so much of what is wrong with society and with the institutions that control it. Change needs to come from the top, but every single one of us needs to continue fighting in order for that change to happen. Lonnie will not be alone in his experiences, and no child should have to grow up in a world of fear and judgement.