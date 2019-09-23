Thomas Cook Staff Turn Up To Work To Help Stranded People Get Home

PA Images

Dedicated Thomas Cook staff are still opening up stores to help customers in the wake of the collapse of the travel company.

This morning it was revealed that Thomas Cook would officially cease trading, meaning its 21,000 employees across 16 countries would be losing their jobs.

As well as the huge loss of jobs, thousands of Brits are now stranded abroad, with many others unsure about what will happen to their pre-booked holidays coming up.

There's #ThomasCook staff in the booth at Palma airport, knowing they are out of a job, knowing they ain't getting paid, yet are still there with the sole aim to advise travellers. Absolute saints — Ed (@Eddie2Me) September 23, 2019

One dedicated Thomas Cook employee took to Twitter to vow that she would still be at her branch to help customers with any questions.

Lucy told her followers:

Officially unemployed. Devastated beyond words. Even after us ceasing trading, I will be at my branch at 9am to help my customers with any questions.

She went on to say she was proud to have worked for the travel firm and hopes customers would get refunds and their holidays rebooked.

A store in Southend also revealed it would be open today, with a sign in the window telling customers they would be let in from 9.30am.

The @ThomasCookUK @YourSouthend Southend on Sea Branch obviously being optimistic about the firms situation. So sad to see it go. pic.twitter.com/zX7eKCM8jU — Essex THFC Woz1882 & JAGS Fan (@woz1967) September 23, 2019

This morning the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed Thomas Cook had ceased trading after failing to secure emergency funding.

The organisation said it had arranged an aircraft fleet for the complex British repatriation effort, which is expected to last two weeks.

In a statement, the CAA said:

Due to the significant scale of the situation, some disruption is inevitable, but the Civil Aviation Authority will endeavor to get people home as close as possible to their planned dates.

Thomas Cook previously cited a slowdown in bookings due to Brexit uncertainty in contributing to its crushing debt.

On Friday, the company said it need £200 million to avoid going bust and was in weekend talks with shareholders and creditors in a desperate bid to avoid collapsing.

Thomas Cook bosses were found to have received £20 million in bonuses in the five years leading up to the company’s collapse.

In a statement, Thomas Cook chief executive Peter Fankhauser said he deeply regrets the shutdown:

Despite huge efforts over a number of months and further intense negotiations in recent days we have not been able to secure a deal to save our business. I know that this outcome will be devastating to many people and will cause a lot of anxiety, stress and disruption.

Our thoughts go out to all of the Thomas Cook staff who have lost their jobs in the wake of midst of the company collapsing.

