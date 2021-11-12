Thomas Markle Savagely Lays Into Prince Harry And Meghan In Scathing GB News Interview
Thomas Markle has laid into his daughter Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry after the Duchess apologised for forgetting her aide had given details to the authors of the biography Finding Freedom.
This week, it came to light that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, had given information to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durant ahead of publication.
Giving a witness statement, Knauf claimed the book had been ‘discussed on a routine basis’, both ‘in person and over email’. The Duchess of Sussex has now apologised for misleading the court.
Now Thomas Markle has slammed his daughter during a scathing GB News interview, telling host Dan Wootton:
I cant speak too much about this but I think she was trying to deceive. I think she was telling lies.
Finally the truth is coming out and thank god for Jason Knauf. I would like him to come over so I can take him out for a steak.
Markle also accused Meghan and Prince Harry of having ‘harmed so many people’, stating:
They’ve gone out of their way to harm people. I don’t know what’s wrong with them.
He went on to insult Prince Harry’s intelligence, claiming he’d been ‘dropped on his head as a baby’:
Everything that comes out of his mouth is always kind of stupid. He rides a bicycle every day around where he lives. I understand they are going to take the training wheels off soon.
The Duchess has successfully sued Publisher Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement after they published excerpts of a private letter in the Mail on Sunday.
However, the publisher is now appealing against the ruling, attempting to assert that Meghan knew the letter sent to her father would potentially be published.
