Thomas Markle Says He Sells Stories To The Press So Harry And Meghan Will Talk To Him

PA Images/ITV

Thomas Markle says he sells stories to the press to try to encourage Prince Harry and Meghan to speak to him.

In addition to their problems within the royal family, with accusations of racism and being denied support in times of personal crisis, Meghan also spoke about her fraught relationship with her father during her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Advert 10

Meghan alleged her dad had lied to the press and photos had been staged to ‘create drama’ ahead of the royal wedding. Now, Markle has confirmed his cooperation with the press.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain this morning, Markle said he’d not seen his daughter since 2018. ‘This is actually the first time I’ve heard her speak in about four years, the last time we spoke – we actually texted each other – I was lying in hospital after having a heart attack. I had to tell them I couldn’t come to the wedding. At that point, we pretty much said goodbye,’ he said.

With regards to the claims about working with a photographer, he said: ‘When they say I’m lying and taking advantage of the press… if I don’t hear from them in 30 days, I’ll do a story for the press. I’d love to hear from them. When they start talking to me, I’ll stop talking to the press.’

Advert 10

Markle explained he was contacted by a photographer who said he could make him ‘look good’ amid a constant press presence around him. ‘I couldn’t do anything without photos being taken of me. They were making me an alcoholic, calling me names,’ he said.

He added: ‘Yes, I went through a deal with a man who was going to make me look better. I believed him, I thought it was going to work, it didn’t of course.’

Markle continued: ‘We were attacked by the press every day, nobody was there to care for us, nobody looked after us. No one helped us. Then I saw a headline that said they recommended to Harry and Meghan that someone came and helped me, which they denied. I was left out to dry. I also said we all make mistakes.’

Advert 10

Towards the end of his interview, Markle said: ‘I’m sorry for what I’ve done, this was a long time ago, I’ve certainly tried to make up for it. The stories in the paper each time ae because I’ve not heard from you.’

He added: ‘So, I’m available any time we can get together, I’d love to see each other. I’ve never stopped loving my daughter, I don’t always agree with the things my children do but I don’t stop loving my children… I’m still her dad.’