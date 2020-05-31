Thomas The Tank Engine Narrator Michael Angelis Dies Aged 68 Shutterstock/Mattel Creations

Michael Angelis, whose voice many will recognise as the narrator of Thomas The Tank Engine, has died aged 68.

Angelis, who was from Liverpool, passed away suddenly at his home yesterday, May 30. His wife, Jennifer Khalastchi, was with him at the time.

The actor brought joy to many young people’s lives by voicing Thomas and Friends for 13 series, making him the longest-serving narrator ever on the show after taking over from Beatles member Ringo Starr in 1991.

Among his other credits were his role as Arnie in September Song, Lucien Boswell in The Liver Birds and Mickey Startup in Auf Wiedersehen. He also appeared in Holby City, Casualty, The Bill and Heartbeat.

Tributes have been pouring in for Angelis following the news of his death, with fellow actor Matt Lucas describing him as ‘one of the greatest TV actors’ he’d ever seen.

He added:

His work with Alan Bleasdale was tremendous. What a loss.

John Bradley, who starred as Samwell Tarley in Game of Thrones, wrote:

To be in both ‘Boys From The Blackstuff‘ and ‘GBH‘ is really leaving your mark on telly. He was superb in both.

Angelis first appeared on TV in the 1970s in programmes such as Z Cars, Thirty-Minute Theatre and Coronation Street.

He was previously married to Coronation Street actor Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt in the soap opera, before later marrying Khalastch.

Our thoughts are with Michael Angelis’s friends, family and fans at this tough time. Rest in peace.