Thousands Gather For Pool Party In Wuhan As City Moves Past Coronavirus Getty

With local lockdowns continuing to be put in place throughout England, it can be easy to sit there feeling helpless about everything that’s going on.

This is why it’s so important to look elsewhere at countries that imposed lockdowns before us and that are ahead of us in fighting the virus, to see how life could be in just a few months’ time.

In particular, Wuhan, which underwent the world’s first – and perhaps strictest – lockdown after COVID-19 first emerged there late last year. Now, eight months later, thousands of people from the city have been able to gather in close proximity at an open-air water park for an electronic music festival.

You can check out the pool party below:

In footage that has emerged of the festival, thousands of people can be seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder with no face masks in sight, as they play with inflatables and cheer along to music.

Basically, it doesn’t seem like the sort of footage that should have been taken in 2020, a time when millions of people worldwide have been told to practice social distancing and wear face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But in Wuhan, which imposed lockdown months before any other country after the virus was first discovered there, videos such as this mark a return to normality, with the city having not had a local coronavirus case since mid-May.

Pool party wuhan Getty

The images of partygoers attending the HOHA Water Electrical Musical Festival at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park over the weekend have only proved that things are edging back to normal in the Chinese city.

The Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park resumed operations in late June, but according to its deputy general manager it only started getting more visitors this August. Now, the water park sees an average of 15,000 daily visitors during the weekends.

As a result of the photos going viral on social media, many expressed concern that such a large-scale event was even allowed to take place in Wuhan, with many referencing the fact that the virus first emerged there.

Pool party wuhan Getty

Of course, such large events should not under any circumstances be going ahead in places where the virus continues to rage. However, there have been no domestically-transmitted cases in Wuhan or Hubei province since mid-May, and approximately 9.9 million people in the city have been tested for the virus.

After imposing a strict lockdown on January 23, the city of 11 million people was entirely cut off from the rest of China, with all large public gatherings cancelled.

This lockdown was eventually lifted on April 8, but six new virus cases were recorded a month later, something the city soon managed to get under control. In July, life started to properly return to normal for most people in China.

Most cinemas were allowed to reopen; parks, libraries and museums were allowed to open at half capacity; and larger gatherings were given the go-ahead to take place. Which is how we’ve arrived at the pictures that went viral this weekend.

Wuhan coronavirus PA Images

However, it’s still absolutely vital to be vigilant, with Sanjaya Senanayake, an associate professor in infectious diseases at the Australian National University, saying that while the majority of the city’s residents have been tested, there’s still a risk of the virus being introduced from elsewhere.

‘The problem is we haven’t eradicated COVID-19,’ he told the BBC. ‘And what that means is that as long as its not eradicated, there’s still the risk of having it introduced, whether from overseas or elsewhere.’

Referencing New Zealand, which had no locally transmitted cases for more than 100 days before a new spike in cases were reported last week, Senanayake urged people to be ‘careful’, adding: ‘Even if one person has the virus, you’re in for some rough times.’