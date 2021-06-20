unilad
Thousands March In The Largest Gay Pride Parade In Central Europe

by : Cameron Frew on : 20 Jun 2021 12:06
Thousands took to the streets of Warsaw, Poland, for the largest Pride parade in central Europe.

Despite the European Parliament declaring the entirety of the EU as an ‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone’, Poland, Hungary and other predominantly conservative nations aren’t as accepting.

On Saturday, June 19, thousands of people marched through the Polish capital in an ‘equality pride’ amid the country’s homophobia and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.

‘The equality parade is a celebration of LGBT people and all those who have to fight for their rights… homophobia is a huge problem in Poland. There are lots of people who can’t cope with it, they kill themselves. The situation of LGBT people in Poland is tragic and that’s why I’m here – to support them,’ Sylwester Cimochowski, a 22-year-old restaurant worker, told The Guardian.

Last year, Polish President Andrzej Duda described LGBTQ+ rights as an ‘ideology’ worse than communism. ‘[My parents] did not fight so that we would now accept that another ideology, even more destructive to man, would come along, an ideology which under the clichés of respect and tolerance hides deep intolerance,’ he said at the time, as per BBC News.

Nevertheless, in spite of Polish towns introducing ‘LGBT-free’ resolutions, none of which are legally enforceable, having no provisions for same-sex partnerships or marriage, and the justice ministry proposing to close a loophole that allows same-sex couples to adopt, the Pride march illustrated the country’s best resilience, with rainbow flags, music and dancing flooding the streets.

‘I am here again to show that we will always stand together and stand by those who are weaker, those that others try to marginalise or attack,’ Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski told the crowds.

Hungary recently passed a law that prohibits material featuring gay people from being given to under-18s, with Polish activists fearing it could be next for their country.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

