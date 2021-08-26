Thousands Of Bodies Discovered In Mass-Grave From Stalin-Era Ukraine

Aleksander Babich/Facebook

Thousands of bodies have been discovered at the site of a mass-grave in the Ukraine, revealing the unspeakable horrors of Stalin’s power.

While the exact number of bodies is still being calculated, it is estimated that the remains of around 5,000 to 8,000 people have been uncovered at the site of a mass-grave in the Ukraine.

While the exact cause of death for these people can not be confirmed at this time, is it likely that the deaths were caused by executions carried out by Stalin’s secret police force called the NKVD.

The head of the regional branch of the National Memory Institute, Sergiy Gutsalyuk, announced the discovery to the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency. According to Gutsalyuk, excavations could lead to an increased body count as the process unfolds.

While work was being done to grow the local airport, workers stumbled on the remains of a large number of bodies. As the workers continued to explore the location, more bodies were excavated. While the discovery has shocked the nation, this is not the first time a mass-grave has been discovered that was connected to Stalin and his Great Terror that took place from 1937 to 1939.

During the 1990s a mass grace was discovered that was estimated to possibly contain hundreds of thousands of bodies. The site of this grave later became the National Historic Memorial.

The new discovery sheds more light on Stalin’s atrocities during the time when he was a world leader, but there may never be any closure for the victims.