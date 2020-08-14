Thousands Of Cars Form Mile-Long Line At US Food Bank 8 Daybreak/CNN

Shocking tailbacks have been photographed outside a food bank in Dallas County, Texas, this week, as America’s unemployment crisis worsens.

The scenes were captured at Fair Park, and was the north Texas food bank’s fourth open invite since the pandemic started in March, where an estimated 10,000 boxes of food essentials were distributed to some 1,710 families in need.

Thousands of cars were seen in rows spanning a mile long, as queues of desperate families waited to receive basics rations such as pasta, dairy products, canned goods, and rice. This comes in the wake of the devastation of the coronavirus, leaving record numbers out of work when many places of employment were forced to close in an attempt to keep the spread of the pandemic under control.

Thousands Of Cars Form Mile-Long Line At US Food Bank PA

In the area of this specific food bank, more than 55,000 confirmed cases have been recorded, with 794 deaths, and over half-a-million positive cases in the state of Texas as a whole, with 9,552 deaths.

The response to the pandemic from the Trump administration has been heavily criticised after the government failed to take decisive, serious action in the early stages, which resulted in a devastating number of deaths, livelihoods ruined, and jobs lost.

The United States has an average of just under a 6% unemployment rate during the past 72 years, but in April of this year it hit an all time high of 14.7%, leaving people in need of government support during the worst part of the pandemic, according to Trading Economics.

Thousands Of Cars Form Mile-Long Line At US Food Bank CNN

As of today, 14 August, 5.26 million people in the US have tested positive for COVID-19, with 167,000 dead from the respiratory virus, as cited by Google’s Daily COVID-19 Alert statistics.