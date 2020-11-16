Thousands Of Cars Form Queue To Collect Food In Texas CBS DFW

Thousands of cars lined up to take advantage of a food bank distribution event in Texas this weekend, with organisers saying the coronavirus outbreak has left more people in need of support.

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) helped hand out more than 600,000 pounds of food, including 7,280 turkeys, to roughly 25,000 people at the Drive-Thru Mobile Pantry at Fair Park, Dallas on Saturday, November 14.

The event took place a little more than a week after Texas became the first state to surpass one million coronavirus cases, and less than two weeks before Thanksgiving.

See footage from the event below:

NTFB spokesperson Anna Kurian told CNN the need for food ‘has certainly increased’ with the pandemic, which has resulted in job losses and school closures as well as hospital bills for those who required treatment for the virus.

Kurian noted there were a lot of newcomers to the food bank event, which was the fifth giveaway in Fair Park since the pandemic began in March.

She commented:

40% of the folks coming through our partners’ doors are doing so for the first time.

Volunteers give food in Texas CBS DFW

Aerial views showed thousands of cars in line to pick up food, with one resident, Samantha Woods, expressing her gratitude to the organisers, saying, ‘I see blessings coming to us cause we all struggling. And I appreciate North Texas helping us out.’

Woods added:

It really is amazing and I thank God that I was able to get in the line this morning.

Mitchell Ward, who helped organise Saturday’s event, told CBS DFW a ‘whole lot of people’ pitched in to help make it happen, including the North Texas Food Bank, the Tarrant County Food Bank, the Baptist Ministers Union and volunteers arranged by a local pastor.

Volunteers give food in Texas CBS DFW

Trisha Cunningham, president of NTFB, said it was ‘quite a humbling scene to see so many in need’ and said she is proud of her team and the community ‘for providing some hope and care during these extraordinary times’.

Dallas, which is home to 1.3 million people, yesterday reported a total of 109,022 confirmed coronavirus cases and 9,862 probable cases since the outbreak began, NBC DFW reported.

Face mask PA

Health officials in Dallas County reported the county’s highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases on the same day the mobile food bank took place, recording 1,454 new confirmed cases and 89 probable cases.

NTFB plans to continue helping those struggling to afford food with more mobile pantry events scheduled throughout the week.