Thousands Of Dead People Did Not Cast Votes In US Election, Fact Check States PA Images

Claims that dead people in Pennsylvania and Michigan voted in the 2020 election have been proven as false.

Many Republicans had taken to social media to point the finger at Democrats for double-voting by using a deceased person’s identity, something they believed caused Trump to lose the election.

Advert 10

However, several outlets decided to conduct their own investigations into the matter, with many finding no evidence that this happened.

PA Images

As per AP, one of the tweets with false claims read, ‘These are some of the people who voted in #PA…840 were 101 years old or older, 39 lived through the Civil War, 45 were born in the 1800s.’ This was retweeted more than 18,000, proving how easy it can be to spread misinformation online.

Republican Matt Gaetz also shared an article headlined ‘Lawsuit: At Least 21K Dead People on Pennsylvania Voter Rolls’. Along with the article he wrote, ‘The dead vote appears to have swung overwhelmingly for Joe Biden.’

Advert 10

Officials in both Pennsylvania and Michigan have since spoken out about these claims, and said they were untrue.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said in a statement:

A similar complaint was brought before a PA court — and soundly rejected. The court found no deficiency in how PA maintains its voter rolls, and there is currently no proof provided that any deceased person has voted in the 2020 election.

Advert 10

Research conducted by FactCheck.org also found thin evidence of these claims. Justin Levitt, a law professor at Loyola Law School and a voter fraud expert, told the site, ‘Yes, every once in a while, it turns out that someone votes in the name of someone who’s passed away’, but that these are ‘a handful of votes in a sea of millions’.

Levitt added that while this is ‘not OK’, it is unlikely to swing election results.

In regards to Michigan voters, CNN conducted an investigation into some supposed ‘evidence’ of death-voting in the state, which was a list of 14,000 names. The news outlet examined some of the names on the list and ran them through Michigan’s Voter Information database to see if they requested or returned a ballot.

Advert 10

After doing so, CNN found that 37 of the 50 names they looked at were those of deceased persons, but they had – obviously – not voted in the recent election, and five of the 50 names had voted, but they were found to be very much alive. The remaining eight were also alive, but hadn’t voted.

As more investigations take place, it’s becomes more apparent the Trump administration have no grounds for its claims.