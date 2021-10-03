unilad
Thousands Of Paedophiles Active In French Catholic Church Since 1950s, Independent Commission Reveals

by : Julia Banim on : 03 Oct 2021 17:05
Thousands Of Paedophiles Active In French Catholic Church Since 1950s, Independent Commission RevealsAlamy

A new report has determined that thousands of paedophiles have been active in the French Catholic Church since the 1950s.

The report is scheduled for release on Tuesday, October 5, and follows two and a half years worth of research, drawing from church, court and police archives, as well as witness interviews.

Ahead of the report’s publication, Jean-Marc Sauvé, head of the independent commission conducting the investigation, said research uncovered between 2,900 and 3,200 paedophiles active within the church during this period, clarifying that this was ‘a minimum estimate’.

Jean-Marc Sauvé (Alamy)Alamy

This report, which runs to 2,500 pages, will address ‘the mechanisms, notably institutional and cultural ones’ within the French Catholic Church that meant paedophiles were allowed to remain, offering a total of 45 proposals, France 24 reports.

The French Catholic Church established the independent commission in 2018 in response to various disturbing revelations about widespread child abuse within the Catholic church.

The commission – comprised of 22 legal professionals, historians, doctors, sociologists and theologians – was formed after Pope Francis passed a landmark measure meaning those within the Church are meant to report any knowledge of sex abuse to their superiors.

Olivier Savignac, from survivors’ association Parler et Revivre, (Speak and Relive), told The Guardian the report will ‘have the effect of a bomb’.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111

Julia Banim

