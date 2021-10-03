Thousands Of Paedophiles Active In French Catholic Church Since 1950s, Independent Commission Reveals

Alamy

A new report has determined that thousands of paedophiles have been active in the French Catholic Church since the 1950s.

The report is scheduled for release on Tuesday, October 5, and follows two and a half years worth of research, drawing from church, court and police archives, as well as witness interviews.

Advert 10

Ahead of the report’s publication, Jean-Marc Sauvé, head of the independent commission conducting the investigation, said research uncovered between 2,900 and 3,200 paedophiles active within the church during this period, clarifying that this was ‘a minimum estimate’.

Alamy

This report, which runs to 2,500 pages, will address ‘the mechanisms, notably institutional and cultural ones’ within the French Catholic Church that meant paedophiles were allowed to remain, offering a total of 45 proposals, France 24 reports.

The French Catholic Church established the independent commission in 2018 in response to various disturbing revelations about widespread child abuse within the Catholic church.

Advert 10

The commission – comprised of 22 legal professionals, historians, doctors, sociologists and theologians – was formed after Pope Francis passed a landmark measure meaning those within the Church are meant to report any knowledge of sex abuse to their superiors.

Olivier Savignac, from survivors’ association Parler et Revivre, (Speak and Relive), told The Guardian the report will ‘have the effect of a bomb’.