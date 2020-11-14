Thousands Of Trump Supporters Gather In DC To Protest Election
Thousands of Trump supporters have today gathered in Washington DC to protest against the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election.
Many could be seen holding signs bearing slogans such as ‘Trump 2020’ and ‘MAGA Country’, as well as ones reading ‘Stop The Steal’, in reference to an unfounded conspiracy theory that President-elect Joe Biden has ‘stolen’ the presidency.
Footage taken at the rally, described by Trump advisory board member, Harlan Z. Hill as the ‘biggest Republican protest’ he’s seen in DC – appears to show the President being driven through the crowds, smiling from the car window.
As reported by NBC Washington, supporters began to gather in D.C. from 9am today, hours before a march will take place from Freedom Plaza up to the Supreme Court in protest of what they believe to be ‘fraudulent’ election results.
It was noted that only small number of protesters were wearing masks, despite the city’s mandate on face coverings during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, November 13, President Trump described the planned rally ‘heart-warming’ in a tweet, stating that he ‘may even try to stop by and say hello’. This same tweet repeated unfounded allegations that fraud has taken place in the recent election.
One protestor told NBC Washington:
I saw this thing and it was like ‘save the vote,’ ‘protect the vote’ and I just want to show my support for it. It’s important that we protect democracy.
Pro-Trump groups such as Million MAGA March and Stop the Steal DC have stated their intentions to rally against the results of the election, as has the hate group Proud Boys.
As reported by the Washingtonian, fears have been raised about the presence of extreme far-right groups at the so-called ‘Million MAGA March’.
Far-right figures who have promoted the march include white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Unabomber fan Cassandra Fairbanks. Conservative activist Scott Presler, who has previously been linked with hate group Act for America, is also believed to be involved with Stop the Steal.
A joint statement released Thursday, November 12 by a group of national, state and private election officials states that the 2020 election voting process has been ‘the most secure in American history’, emphasising:
There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.
The statement continues:
Other security measures like pre-election testing, state certification of voting equipment, and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s (EAC) certification of voting equipment help to build additional confidence in the voting systems used in 2020.
While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.
When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.
President Trump has so far chosen not to accept the results of the election as fact, and is still yet to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.
