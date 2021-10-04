Thousands Sign Petition To Prevent Live Dissection Of ‘The Elephant Man’

Alamy

A petition created to stop the live dissection of ‘The Elephant Man’ has received thousands of signatures.

A replica of Joseph Merrick’s body is set to be shown being dissected live in front of an audience at an event called ‘Dinner and Dissection’.

Merrick was a man from Leicester who was labelled ‘The Elephant Man’ due to having abnormal growths on both his bones and skin. He took part in ‘freak shows’ in the 1880s.

However, thousands of campaigners have subsequently signed a petition to try and prevent the live show from occurring, claiming that it encourages the shaming of those with disabilities and being simply a modern-day version of such ‘freak shows’.

The petition was started by Karen Diamond, who has a daughter called Willow, who is two years old and has a similar overgrowth syndrome, Indy100 reports.

In the petition, Diamond states:

The thought of my daughter growing up and knowing that people dined and drank while enjoying watching that in a circus tent breaks my heart. Disabilities should not be exploited for income. They should be welcomed in modern day society and awareness should be made in a positive and dignified manner.

She concluded that she is ‘all for raising awareness’ but that the event was ‘utterly absolutely disgusting’, calling it a ‘circus tent while people eat and drink’.

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson told the BBC how ‘heartbroken’ and ‘righteously angry’ Merrick would be if he ‘knew that this event was happening’.

The event is being put on by Sam Piri and tickets cost nearly £100. Piri previously appeared on Dragons’ Den.

On the ‘Dinner and Dissection’ website, it states how the event ‘offers the chance for healthcare professionals, NHS staff, students, and those with an interest to travel back in time to learn how The Victorian Greats unlocked the secrets to the human body’.

It claims that the dissection on ‘The Elephant Man’ is to explore his ‘anatomical condition’ and states that dissection of ‘the head and brain, the lungs, the heart and the GI tract’ will take place at the event.

The dissections will take place on pig organs rather than human, however the animal parts will be put in replica bodies made of silicone so that people get as close to the real ‘experience’ of a human dissection as possible.

People have since taken to Twitter in disgust over the event. The Joseph Carey Merrick Statue Appeal stated, ‘There are so many people up in arms about the Dinner and Dissection event, and rightly so. We have been campaigning since 2019 to raise money to erect a statue of Joseph Merrick in his hometown of Leicester. Joseph needs to be remembered in a positive and inspirational way.’

Writer Karl Knights took to Twitter to write:

Really can’t say how revolting the idea of a ‘dinner and dissection’ event is. All his life, Joseph Merrick was seen as a spectacle. For over a century now, Merrick has been a spectacle. This event is straight out of P.T. Barnum, and it’s disgusting.

Maria Town wrote, ‘This is a heinous and deeply hurtful concept for a show. Pull the plug on ‘Dinner and Dissection’ ITAE Productions. Joseph Merrick deserves to be treated with dignity and respect as do all Disabled people. Push back. Sign the petition.’

In response to the controversy the event has caused, Piri said acknowledged that it might seem ‘distasteful’ and stressed that they were ‘not saying that that’s not a thing’, but felt that it wasn’t ‘grounds for censoring a true story that happened in British history and teaching people about it from an academic perspective’.

The Change.org petition to ‘stop the exploitation of people with disabilities’ and prevent the show from going ahead has so far accumulated more than 10,556 signatures. You can sign it here.