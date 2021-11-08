Thousands Sign Petition To Stop Travis Scott Performing At Coachella

Alamy

A petition has been signed by thousands of people to urge Coachella to drop Travis Scott from its line-up.

On Friday, November 5, Scott’s Astroworld festival saw a crowd surge take the life of eight fans, and injure many others. The youngest victim was only 14 years old.

While Scott has given his ‘prayers‘ to all those involved and affected by the tragedy, it has emerged that the rapper was reportedly warned about crowd concerns ahead of the concert, while the festival’s security staff have also faced criticism.

A petition has subsequently been created, calling on the co-founder of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Paul Tollett, to drop Scott from the event.

The Change.org petition, created two days ago by Sendero Secreto, calls upon Scott to be removed as a ‘Goldenvoice performer’.

It states:

With the recent tragic and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove his as performer at all of their festivals.

In just 15 hours, the petition gained 500 supporters, and Secreto posted an update in response to a video Scott shared on Instagram.

On his Instagram stories, a day after the tragedy, Scott spoke out in an emotional video to explain how he and his team were ‘working now to identify the families’ of those who had passed away to ‘help assist them through this tough time’.

He spoke of how his ‘fans really mean the world to [him]’ and that he ‘always wants to leave them with a positive experience’. However, Secreto branded the video as ‘insincere’ and simply ‘an attempt at garnering sympathy’.

‘After watching Travis Scott’s apology video it’s very clear that he’s trying to avoid blame in the unnecessary deaths of his fans. At no point in his video ‘apology’ did we think he was genuinely sorry for the loss of lives at his concert,’ Secreto said.

He concluded by encouraging everyone to ‘start sharing the petition’ so that voices could be ‘heard’.

Scott has built up somewhat of a reputation for his performances getting out of hand, such as in 2015 at the Lollapalooza festival, when he encouraged fans to overturn security to come up onstage. He was resultantly arrested and pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct, Desert Sun reports.

In 2017, Scott pleaded guilty to the same charges after several people were injured, including a police officer and member of security, at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rodgers, Arkansas. He also had to pay restitution and court fees for the two injured.

A lawsuit is still pending against the 30-year-old after a performance in New York left a 23-year-old fan partly paralysed, after they were pushed from a third-story balcony. The fan has accused Scott of being at fault for the injuries.

Scott is set to perform at Coachella as the headlining act. It is currently going ahead on two weekends in April, from 15-17 and 22-24.

As of today, November 8, the petition has amassed just over 4,000 signatures of its 5,000 goal.