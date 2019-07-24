Three Adults Filmed In Disneyland Fight Hit With Criminal Charges

ViralHog

Three adults who were caught on camera in the middle of a Disneyland fight at Toontown have been hit with multiple criminal charges.

The violent brawl kicked off at the theme park on July 6, where footage caught a man in a pink t-shirt, identified as 35-year-old Avery Robinson, screaming in a woman’s face, saying ‘I don’t give a fuck, bitch’.

Things escalated from there as the woman responded by appearing to spit in his face and he is seen throwing punches.

The brawl initially just involved the man and woman but quickly escalated to involve other people as another man appeared to hit out at another woman. Robinson then began forcibly tugging on the hair of the woman who spat at him.

The 35-year-old’s child was in the midst of the Disneyland fight, along with three other children.

Shocked onlookers called for security and police officers arrived at the scene. Security at Disneyland ordered Robinson out of the park and in a moment not caught on camera he allegedly tried hitting a employee with his car.

Police initially closed the case but after footage of the brawl was shared widely online authorities said they were investigating further.

Robinson was arrested this weekend and faced a judge in Fullerton yesterday (July 23). Three of those who were involved in the Disneyland fight have been hit with criminal charges.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, as per NBC News, Avery is accused of attacking his sister, Andrea Robinson, brother-in-law, Daman Petrie, and girlfriend during the fight, and later threatening to kill Andrea and Daman by making a gun sign with his hand and pointing it at them.

He is also accused of trying to hit a Disneyland employee with his car as he left the park.

A statement from the attorney’s office said:

During the fight inside the park Avery Robinson made several comments, including ‘I’m ready to go to jail tonight’ and referenced a Southern California gang.

Avery Robinson is charged with five felony counts; one of domestic battery with corporal injury, one of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury on a woman, one of assault with a deadly weapon and two of criminal threats.

He was also charged with nine misdemeanors; five of battery and four counts of child abuse and endangerment. He faces up to seven years and four months in state prison if convicted and his bail has been set at $1 million.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer reportedly commented:

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office does not tolerate domestic violence or child endangerment anywhere.

Andrea is charged with four misdemeanor counts of battery for assaulting Avery and a Disneyland employee. She is also facing one count of misdemeanor assault for attacking her brother’s girlfriend. If convicted, she faces up to two and a half years in jail.

Daman is charged with one misdemeanor count of battery for allegedly punching Avery’s girlfriend in the face. He faces a maximum of six months in jail if convicted.

