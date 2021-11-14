unilad
Advert

Three Arrested Under Terrorism Act After Liverpool Car Explosion

by : Rufus Thompson on : 14 Nov 2021 19:15
Three Arrested Under Terrorism Act After Liverpool Car ExplosionUNILAD

Three men have been arrested after one person died and another was seriously injured in a car explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital earlier today.

The men – aged 29, 26 and 21 – were arrested in the Kensington area of Liverpool, and are being held under the Terrorism Act, Counter Terrorism Police North West have confirmed.

Advert

Officers were called at 10.59am today (Sunday, November 14) following reports of a car explosion at the hospital, located in Liverpool city centre.

Police ‘immediately attended’ the scene, alongside Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Regional Ambulance Service.

Photographs taken outside the hospital show the vehicle engulfed with flames, while eyewitnesses report hearing loud banging noise and seeing plumes of dark smoke.

Advert

As per BBC News, it was the passenger of the vehicle – which was reportedly a taxi – who died, but they have not yet been identified. The driver, a male, is currently in hospital with serious injuries.

Counter-terrorism police say they are keeping ‘an open mind about the cause of the explosion’, and are working alongside Merseyside Police as the investigation continues.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Bomb Squad Deployed After Car Explosion Outside Liverpool Hospital
News

Bomb Squad Deployed After Car Explosion Outside Liverpool Hospital

One Person Dies After Liverpool Women’s Hospital Car Explosion, Police Confirm
News

One Person Dies After Liverpool Women’s Hospital Car Explosion, Police Confirm

The Queen Will Miss Remembrance Sunday Service After Sustaining Injury
News

The Queen Will Miss Remembrance Sunday Service After Sustaining Injury

Britney Spears Reportedly Vows To Sue Her Father For ‘Abuse’ After Conservatorship Freedom
Celebrity

Britney Spears Reportedly Vows To Sue Her Father For ‘Abuse’ After Conservatorship Freedom

Topics: News, Explosion, Liverpool, no-article-matching, Now, Terrorism, UK

 