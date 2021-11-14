Three Arrested Under Terrorism Act After Liverpool Car Explosion

UNILAD

Three men have been arrested after one person died and another was seriously injured in a car explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital earlier today.

The men – aged 29, 26 and 21 – were arrested in the Kensington area of Liverpool, and are being held under the Terrorism Act, Counter Terrorism Police North West have confirmed.

Officers were called at 10.59am today (Sunday, November 14) following reports of a car explosion at the hospital, located in Liverpool city centre.

Police ‘immediately attended’ the scene, alongside Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Regional Ambulance Service.

Photographs taken outside the hospital show the vehicle engulfed with flames, while eyewitnesses report hearing loud banging noise and seeing plumes of dark smoke.

As per BBC News, it was the passenger of the vehicle – which was reportedly a taxi – who died, but they have not yet been identified. The driver, a male, is currently in hospital with serious injuries.

Counter-terrorism police say they are keeping ‘an open mind about the cause of the explosion’, and are working alongside Merseyside Police as the investigation continues.