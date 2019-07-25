Three Car Crash Caused By ‘Wasp Flying Into Driver’s Window’

Wigan Today

Three vehicles were involved in a traffic collision yesterday, July 23, after one driver reportedly lost control when a wasp or bee flew through their window.

The accident happened at around 11.55am on Pepper Lane in Standish, Wigan, where one car ended up on its roof after the collision. A red Nissan, a Ford Transit van and another van were all reportedly involved.

The crash was witnessed by a cyclist, who went to help a woman after she was seen trying to climb out of her car window. The cyclist phoned emergency services and told other passersby to stay away, as there was the possibility of a fuel leak.

The eyewitness said a driver of one of the vans claimed he lost control of his vehicle when a wasp or bee flew into his van and tried to sting him. As a result, he had swerved onto the other side of the road.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said one woman was taken to hospital after the collision, though no details of any injuries were reported.

Firefighters who attended the scene of the incident isolated the car’s battery in case of a fire, Wigan Today reports. While a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said no arrests had been made as of yet.

Earlier this year, a young passenger was killed in a car accident in Boise County, Idaho, when a wasp flew into the car and caused the driver to swerve off the road and crash.

The incident occurred in May, as the car was travelling along Robie Creek Road, west of State Highway 21, according to Idaho State Police.

The car was reportedly heading west when a wasp flew into the car’s open window. Sadly, the driver lost control and the car overturned, coming to a stop in Robie Creek, where police found it partially submerged.

Both driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts, but unfortunately the passenger died at the scene, while the driver’s condition was not immediately available, according to ABC 13 News.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

