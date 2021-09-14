unilad
Advert

Three Dead After Car Crashes Into West London Building

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 14 Sep 2021 09:10
UNILAD

Three people have been reported dead after a car crashed into a West London building.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the car crashed into a residential building in the Notting Hill area during the early hours of Tuesday morning, September 14.

Advert

The incident took place on Great Western Road, with police, the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service paramedics attending the scene, where they found the vehicle set alight at around 4.50am.

Police tape (PA Images)PA Images

While the London Fire Brigade managed to extinguish the fire, three people were subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Daily Starno other vehicles are suspected of being involved in the incident.

As a precaution, some of the residents from the building had to be evacuated.

Advert

Enquiries are ongoing and investigators are still working to identify those who passed away as a result of the incident to inform their families.

Serious Collision Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for witnesses to the crash, including those with potential dash camera footage.

If you have any information, videos or photographs that could help the investigation, contact police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 917/14 Sept

Most Read StoriesMost Read

£120 Million Of Cocaine Seized By Authorities Off British Coast In Huge Bust
News

£120 Million Of Cocaine Seized By Authorities Off British Coast In Huge Bust

Incredible Police Car Grappler Used To Stop Moving Vehicles Aims To End Police Chases Safely
Life

Incredible Police Car Grappler Used To Stop Moving Vehicles Aims To End Police Chases Safely

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey And Why She Embarked On Year Of Health
Film and TV

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey And Why She Embarked On Year Of Health

Emma Raducanu’s Tennis Journey While Battling Mental Health Issues Is An Inspiration To Us All
Featured

Emma Raducanu’s Tennis Journey While Battling Mental Health Issues Is An Inspiration To Us All

Topics: News, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

Daily Star

  1. Daily Star

    Notting Hill crash: Three dead after car ploughs into residential London building

 