Three Dead After Car Crashes Into West London Building

Three people have been reported dead after a car crashed into a West London building.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the car crashed into a residential building in the Notting Hill area during the early hours of Tuesday morning, September 14.

Advert 10

The incident took place on Great Western Road, with police, the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service paramedics attending the scene, where they found the vehicle set alight at around 4.50am.

PA Images

While the London Fire Brigade managed to extinguish the fire, three people were subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Daily Star, no other vehicles are suspected of being involved in the incident.

As a precaution, some of the residents from the building had to be evacuated.

Advert 10

Enquiries are ongoing and investigators are still working to identify those who passed away as a result of the incident to inform their families.

Serious Collision Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for witnesses to the crash, including those with potential dash camera footage.